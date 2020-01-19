Perfect day for Peterborough Sports, Yaxley claim a big scalp, Stamford’s super run ends as manager sent off, Macleod back at the double for Deeping, Sturgess saves a point for Peterborough Northern Star and Whittlesey stretch unbeaten run

What a day for Peterborough Sports!

Not only did they secure an outstanding 2-0 win at fellow Southern League Premier Division Central high-fliers Banbury United, but top two Bromsgrove Sporting and Tamworth both slipped to surprise defeats.

Sam Bennett celebrates his goal for Yaxley against Bedford. Photo: James Richardson.

Third-placed Sports can now move into second place with a win at home to lowly Hitchin on Tuesday (January 21), but could also go top if Bromsgrove lose again on the same night.

Goals in the last 10 minutes from Josh McCammon and Josh Moreman delivered yesterday’s three points

It was also a cracking day for Yaxley in Division One Central as they downed Bedford Town 3-1 at the decker Bus Stadium to move above their victims into the top half of the table.

An own goal and strikes from Dan Jarvis and Sam Bennett won the day for the Cuckoos.

Fraser Sturgess (stripes) in action for Peterborough Northern Star against Rothwell. Photo: James Cox.

Stamford AFC lost for the first time 16 matches - and the first time away from home - in the South East Division of the Northern Premier Division, 1-0 at Frickley Ahletic. Daniels’ manager Graham Drury was shown a red card during a fiesty encounter for an alleged push on an assistant referee.

Second-placed Stamford are now five points behind leaders Leek Town who won 2-0 at Spalding. Wisbech remain bottom after a 3-1 defeat at Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Jordan Macleod scored twice on his return to Deeping Rangers, including a last-minute leveller in a 2-2 home draw with Boston Town in the United Counties Premier Division.

Holbeach United are the best placed local side in this division, They are fourth, just three points off top, after a 4-1 whome win over ON Chenecks.

Peterborough Northern Star drew 1-1 at home to Rothwell Corinthians thanks to a second-half equaliser from Fraser Sturgess. Both sides finished with 10 men with Craig Smith getting to the showers first for Star.

Whittlesey Athletic and Blackstones picked up a point in Division One, but Bourne were beaten at home. Jack Carter scored for Whittlesey in a 1-1 draw with Birstall at Feldale Field to stretch an unbeaten run to five matches.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 18

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Banbury 0, Peterborough Sports 2 (McCammon, Moreman).

Division One Central: Yaxley 3 (Jarvis, Bennett, og), Bedford Town 1.

NOrthern Premier LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Frickley 1, Stamford AFC 0; Spalding 0, Leek Town 2; Stocksbridge Park Steels 3, Wisbech Town 1 (og).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 2 (Macleod 2), Boston Town 2; Holbeach United 4 (Fairweather 2, Smith, Adams), ON Chenecks 1; Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Sturgess), Rothwell Corinthian 1.

Division One: Bourne Town 0, Burton Park Wanderers 1, Irchester 0, Blackstones 0; Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Carter), Birstall 1.