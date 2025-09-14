Oundle Town FC launch a 'do your bit' lottery to held secure the club's future and boost local opportunities for grassroots sport
The new building is also part of a plan to secure Oundle Town FC’s future. The club currently operate senior teams in Peterborough League Division Four and Sunday Morning Division Two as well as junior and youth teams.
The ‘#DoYourBit campaign’ gives every supporter the chance to make a real difference. By joining the lottery, fans contribute £10 a month, with funds going directly back to the club, impacting the wider Oundle community.
The vision goes far beyond football. The new clubhouse will be a shared space for the whole town – available for community groups, events, and individual bookings – but its heart lies in supporting local people through grassroots sport.
The new facilities will also open up greater opportunities for people with disabilities, ensuring football – and the benefits that come with it – are accessible to all.
The campaign launches against the backdrop of national concern about struggling grassroots sports facilities. With spiralling running costs and ageing leisure centres and clubs across the country facing closure, Oundle Town FC is showing how local people can take matters into their own hands.
Players are also entered into monthly draws with the chance to win:
1st Prize: £5,000 plus a possible £20,000 bonus jackpot
2nd Prize: £2,000
3rd Prize: 20 x £50 winners