Yaxley win again after a seven-goal second half, late drama in Deeping

Yaxley secured back-to-back wins in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League after a thrilling seven-goal second-half at In2itive Park last night (December 11).

The Cuckoos beat Welwyn 4-3 to move up three places to 13th ahead of a home game with bottom club North Leigh on Saturday (December 15).

Joe Butterworth, Matt Sparrow and an own goal all in the space of six minutes put Yaxley firmly in command, but Welwyn hit back to 3-2 with 12 minutes to go. A Tom Waumsley goal settled Yaxley nerves with Welwyn replying again in the last minute in front of a crowd of 53.

There was also late drama at the Haydon Whitham Stadium as Deeping Rangers beat United Counties Premier Division rivals Boston Town in the Lincs Senior Trophy.

A controversial penalty for handball enabled Henry Dunn to fire Deeping ahead from the spot four minutes from time. Boston had a player sent off for disputing the decision before Dan Schiavi added a second goal in added time.

Holbeach United host Pinchbeck United in a quarter-final tie tonight (December 12. 7.45pm).

RESULTS

Tuesday, December 11

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One Central: Yaxley 4 (Butterworth, Sparrow, Waumsley, og), Welwyn 3.

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY

Quarter-final: Deeping Rangers 2 (Dunn, Schiavi).