Yaxley seek to end a bad run, while Deeping are keen to extend a very good run

Yaxley will try and snap a run of nine games in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League when hosting Bedford Town at In2itive Park tonight (February 12, 7.45pm)

The Cuckoos are yet to win in 2019 and it will be tough for them tonight against big-spending, if under-achieving, visitors.

Second-placed Deeping Rangers are chasing a 10th straight win in the United Counties Premier Division when Desborough visit the Haydon Whitham Stadium this evening. Victory would move Deeping to within four points of leaders Daventry.

Fourth-placed Holbeach United have a tricky game at sixth-placed Eynesbury Rovers.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, February 12

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Yaxley v Bedford Town.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Desborough Town, Eynesbury Rovers v Holbeach United.

Wednesday, February 13

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

Semi-final: Huntingdon Town v Godmanchester Rovers.