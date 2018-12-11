Yaxley are in pursuit of the perfect week, trophy quarter-final for Deeping

Yaxley FC’s pursuit of the perfect week continues with a home game in Division One Central of the Evo Sik Southern League against Welwyn Garden City tonight (December 11, 7.45pm).

The Cuckoos sprang a surprise on Saturday when winning 2-1 at play-off chasing Berkhamsted thanks to goals from Dan Cotton and Phil Stebbing. They seek to build on that success at In2itive Park this evening before hosting bottom club North Leigh on Saturday (December 15).

Availability is the key with Yaxley’s small squad and manager Andrew Furnell, a young striker at Posh in the early 1990s, is happy to be picking from a full set of players this evening.

“We only have a first-team squad of 16 players, 17 including me,” Furnell stated. “When two or three can’t play, which happens at this level, it makes a big difference to us. We can’t afford to pay players to sit on the bench every week like some clubs.

“But it is what it is. What we have is a great team spirit and they showed it again at Berkhamsted on Saturday on a terrible playing surface against a very good side.

“We had to play more direct than we like to, but we pulled it off.

“It’s a big week for us now. If we can beat Welwyn and North Leigh we coule well end up in the top 10 which would be a great achievement.

“We lost at Welwyn earlier in the season after being 2-1 ahead with a few minutes left. They then got a penalty for an offence three yards outside the penalty area, our heads dropped and they grabbed a winner.

“They’ve not been doing so well lately so we can win if we play to our best. North Leigh is a big game for us although they have changed manager and signed a few new players lately so it will be tough.”

Welwyn are currently eighth, eight places and six points ahead of Yaxley.

Deeping Rangers are in Lincs Senior Trophy quarter-final action at home to United Counties Premier Division rivals Boston Town tonight (7.45pm).

Top-flight high fliers Holbeach United and Pinchbeck United clash at the same stage of the same competition tomorrow (December 12).

FIXTURES

Tuesday, December 11

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Yaxley v Welwyn Garden City.

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY

Quarter-final: Deeping Rangers v Boston Town.

Wednesday, December 12

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY

Quarter-final: Holbeach United v Pinchbeck United.