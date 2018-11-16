Wall down and out ahead of another big week for Peterborough Sports, tough United Counties Premier Division games for Star and Pinchbeck

A great day for Peterborough Sports (November 10) was marred by a serious injury to key centre-back Stuart Wall.

Wall suffered a dislocated kneecap within a minute of coming on as a late substitute during the 2-1 Evo Stik Southern League Division One Central win over previously unbeaten leaders Corby Town and will miss at least the next two months of the season.

“Stuart is a top player at this level,” Sports manager Jimmy Dean stated. “I am lucky to have three excellent centre-backs at the club so hopefully Paul Malone and Richard Jones will stay fit.

“It’s a shame as we had just got all of our previously injured players back. I sent Stuart on in the 88th minute and he picked up his injury in the 89th minute.”

Last Saturday’s win managed to nudge Dean nearer to predicting great things for his team this season.

“I told the players before the Corby game that these matches define seasons,” Dean said. “And what a terrific response they gave me. It was a tough game, but we stuck at it and deserved the win.

“It was a statement I guess. I am now confident we will finish in the play-off places, but winning the league will still be tough.”

Sports are at mid-table Kempston tomorrow (November 17) and then host a powerful Bedford side on Tuesday (November 20).

Yaxley travel to bottom club Kidlington tomorrow.

Wisbech, Spalding and Stamford AFC all have tough games at top six sides in the Evo Stik Northern Premier East Division.

There are a couple big games at United Counties Premier Division level tomorrow as Peterborough Northern Star host leaders Daventry (3pm) and third-placed Pinchbeck United entertain second-placed Rugby Town.

March Town and Wisbech St Mary clash in an Eastern Counties League derby at the GER.

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 17

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Brighouse Town v Wisbech Town, Pontefract Collieries v Spalding Utd, Tadcaster Albion v Stamford.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Kempston Rovers v Peterborough Sports, Kidlington v Yaxley.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Kirby Muxloe v Deeping Rangers, Peterborough Northern Star v Daventry Town, Pinchbeck United v Rugby Town, Wellingborough Town v Holbeach United.

Division One: Bourne Town v Northampton Sileby Rangers, Bugbrooke St.Michael v Huntingdon Town, Harrowby United v Blackstones.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: March Town United v Wisbech St Mary.