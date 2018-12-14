Unlucky Peterborough Sports ready to bounce back, Yaxley seek a hat-trick, March go for a 12th unbeaten match in a row, tough game for Peterborough Northern Star at Holbeach

Peterborough Sports are confident of an immediate bounceback when they host Dunstable Town in an Evo Stik Southern League Division One Central at the Bee Arena tomorrow (December 15, 3pm).

Sports boss Jimmy Dean felt his side were unfortunate losers in their top of the table clash at Bromsgrove Sporting last weekend.

Kieran Blanchard (10) of Peterborough Northern Star scores against Boston Town. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

The city side lost a high quality Evo Stik Southern League Division One Central clash 4-3 after a winning goal in injury time for the hosts in front of a crowd close to 800.

Sports remain top, two points clear of Corby and Bromsgrove ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Lewis Hilliard, Dion Sembie-Ferris and Abdou Sani scored for Sports who also hit the post and spurned a couple of one-on-one opportunities.

Dean said: “It was a fantastic game, but we lost and it shows everyone that the easy bit was getting to the top of the league, the hard bit was always going to be staying there.

“The draw would’ve been about right. It’s a tough one to take, but sometimes football just goes that way. Our first half was miles away from what I wanted - it was the worst we’ve defended all season, albeit against an excellent front four - but the second half was excellent.”

Star Sports striker Mark Jones faces a fitness test ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Yaxley have climbed to 13th after back-to-back wins against Berkhamsted and Welwyn. They have a great chance of a hat-trick at home to bottom club North Leigh tomorrow.

Peterborough Northern Star broke a run of three straight United Counties Premier Division defeats by beating Boston Town last weekend. They have a tough game at third placed Holbeach United tomorrow.

Fifth-placed March Town try to make it 12 games unbeaten in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League at home to Debenham LBC tomorrow.

March defied all the odds to make it 11 games without defeat last weekend. They were 2-0 down at the break at Downham and went down to 10 men before pulling a goal back. They then went down to nine men before claiming a point with an equaliser.

Jack Friend and Adam Rothery scored for March, while Gavin Cooke and Max Matless were the men dismissed, both for picking up second yellow cards. March are fifth.

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 15

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: AFC Mansfield v Spalding Utd, Loughborough Dynamo v Stamford, Wisbech Town v Carlton Town.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Peterborough Sports v Dunstable Town, Yaxley v North Leigh.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston Town v Deeping Rangers, Holbeach United v Peterborough Northern Star, Pinchbeck United v Kirby Muxloe.

Division One: Bourne Town v Bugbrooke St.Michael, Burton Park Wanderers v Blackstones, Thrapston Town v Huntingdon.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: Haverhill Borough v Wisbech St Mary, March Town United v Debenham LC.