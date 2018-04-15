UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE: Pinchbeck seal promotion, Wisbech blow their big game, Holbeach are still challenging, Bourne are still upwardly mobile

There were great celebrations for Pinchbeck United as they sealed promotion from Division One of the United Counties League at the first attempt yesterday (April 14).

Pinchbeck pipped closest rivals Potton United 2-1 at the Sir Halley Stewart Field to clinch a Premier Division spot with five matches to spare. They will clinch the title by taking a point from Tuesday’s trip to Thrapston (April 17).

Wayne Morris (red) of Peterborough Northern Star in action at Eynesbury Rovers.Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Ollie Maltby claimed the winner for Pinchbeck seven minutes from time after Potton had equalised a first-half goal from Lee Eyett.

Bourne’s forward progress continued with a 3-2 win over Buckingham. Zak Munton, a Gavin Cooke penalty and Dan Schiavi scored the goals for Bourne who are now seventh, a spot behind local rivals Blackstones who went down 2-1 at Olney.

But Wisbech blew their big game in the Premier Division by losing at home to title rivals Newport Pagnell.

A bumper crowd of 285 turned up at the Fenland Stadium to witness the clash between the teams viewed as leaders Yaxley’s main challengers for top spot.

Jake Sansby (red) of Peterborough Northern Star in action at Eynesbury Rovers. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

But it was the visitors who rose to the occasion, winning 3-1 to move within four points of the Cuckoos with two matches in hand. Michael Frew grabbed a 93rd-minute consolation goal for the Fenmen who can get back on track by winning at Leicester Nirvana on Tuesday.

Wisbech are now fourth, six points behind Yaxley with two matches in hand, and three points behind Holbeach United who soared into second spot with a fine 2-1 win at Daventry Town.

George Zuerner grabbed a late winner for the Tigers after an earlier goal from Spencer Tnkler had been cancelled out by the home side. Holbeach are three points behind Yaxley with an inferior goal difference having played the same number of games. Yaxley were without a fixture yesterday.

Deeping Rangers’ title challenge has floundered on a run of draws. They were held again at home by Harborough yesterday who found a late leveller after Scott Coupland had opened the scoring for Deeping.

Peterborough Northern Star delivered a fine point from a 0-0 draw at Eynesbury.

RESULTS

Saturday, April 14

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry Town 1, Holbeach United 2 (Tinkler, Zuerner); Deeping Rangers 1 (Coupland), Harborough Town 1; Eynesbury Rovers 0, Peterborough Northern Star 0; Wisbech Town 1 (Frew), Newport Pagnell Town 3.

Division One: Bourne Town 3 (Cooke, Schiavi, Munton), Buckingham Town 2; Olney Town 2, Blackstones 1; Pinchbeck United 2 (Eyett, Maltby), Potton United 1; Raunds Town 3, Huntingdon Town 3.