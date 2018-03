Have your say

Pinchbeck United are storming to the United Counties League Division One title.

The Lincolnshire side went eight points clear at the top of the table last night after thrashing Oakham 5-0.

Josh Smith scored two of the goals with Ollie Maltby, Aaron Eyett and Reif Clarke also finding the back of the net. It was 4-0 at half-time.

Pinchbeck are away to Thrapston Town on Saturday.