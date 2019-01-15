Two semi-finals and two quarter-finals for local clubs

Have your say

Yaxley host higher-level St Neots Town in an attractive Hunts Senior Cup semi-final at In2itive Park tonight (January 15, 7.45pm).

Peterborough Northern Star visit South Midlands League side Potton United in a Hinchingbrooke Cup quarter-final this evening.

Star are without a win in four United Counties Premier Division games, but have been boosted by the return of midfielder Jake Sansby from Stamford AFC.

UCL top-flight side Pinchbeck United will start as hot favourites to beat Peterborough Premier Division outfit Netherton United in a quarter-final tie at the Sir Halley Stewart Field tomorrow (January 16, 7.45pm).

Holbeach United host Deeping Rangers in a tasty Lincs Senior Trophy semi-final tomorrow.