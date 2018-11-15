Trophy wins for Deeping and Holbeach

Have your say

There were first round wins for Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United in the Lincs Senior Trophy last night (November 14).

The two United Counties League Premier Division sides both progressed at the expense of lowel level opponents.

Deeping won 1-0 away at Division One club Bourne while Holbeach were 5-2 winners at Blackstones, also from Division One.

Harry Allcock grabbed the Deeping goal while on target for Holbeach were Jack Smith, Josh Ford, William Bird (2) and Jamie Tricky. Lee Clarke scored both Blackstones goals.