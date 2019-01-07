Tough day ahead in Devon for Deeping after FA Vase draw

Have your say

Deeping Rangers have been handed a tough draw in the last 16 of the FA Vase.

Michael Goode’s men must travel to Exeter to face Western League leaders Willand Rovers FC. The tie is scheduled for Saturday, February 2.

Deeping have already travelled two rounds further than ever before in the competition. They beat Eastwood Community 4-0 at home in the fourth round on Saturday.

Deeping are currently fifth in the United Counties Premier Division, but will go fourth if they beat Leicester Nirvana at the Haydon Whitham Stadium tomorrow (January 8, 7.45pm).