Ton-up for Mooney in Deeping rout, Holbeach on a high, Pinchbeck plummet, Star slip up, Blackstones and Bourne buoyant, Conyard scores twice at Cornard for March

Scott Mooney scored his 100th goal for Deeping Rangers and Jonny Lockie and Henry Dunn bagged hat-tricks as Wellingborough Whitworth were routed 7-0 at the Haydon Whitham Stadium yesterday (November 24).

The win kept Deeping in third place in the United Counties Premier Division, albeit 12 points behind leaders Daventry. Deeping do have three games in hand. Mooney also missed a penalty against Whitworth, one of three awarded to the home side.

Sam Wilson (stripes) scored for Peterborough Northern Star at Cogenhoe.

Holbeach are a further three points back in fourth after a routine 2-0 home win over Northampton ON Chenecks as Jamie Stevens and Luke Avis hit the target, but early season pacesetters Pinchbeck are down in seventh after losing 2-0 at Oadby. That’s a third straight top-flight defeat for the Knights.

Peterborough Northern Star have lost two in a row. They went down 3-1 at Cogenhoe with Sam Wilson claiming the consolation goal for the city side.

A storming start set Blackstones on the way to a 3-0 win over Irchester in Division One. Joe Moore-Papworth and Lee Clarke both scored in the opening eight minutes before Clarke completed the scoring in second-half injury time for the team now in fifth place.

Zak Munton scored twice in the first-half for Bourne as they beat lowly Holwell Sports 2-1 to move up to ninth.

It was another good day for March Town in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League as they won 4-0 at Cornard United to move up to fifth. Rob Conyard (2), Craig Gillies and Jack Friend scored the goals.

And March received a further boost as Wisbech St Mary beat fourth-placed Norwich CBS 2-1 with two goals from Ethan Goodale, the winning goal arriving in the 90th minute.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 24

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

