Title-chasing Peterborough Sports have a tough test, Wisbech and Spalding continue their relegation fight, Deeping’s pursuit of Daventry takes them to Northampton

Peterborough Sports face their toughest remaining game in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League tomorrow (April 6).

The city side host play-off chasing Sutton Coldfield Town at the Bee Arena (3pm). Sports are currently five points clear of their sole title rivals Bromsgrove Sporting with five games to go and their other four opponents, Aylesbury United, Kidlington, Cambridge City and North Leigh, currently reside in the bottom half of the table whereas Bromsgrove still have play-off contenders Berkhamsted and Coleshill to play.

Sutton Coldfield is a tough fixture for Jimmy Dean’s men though. Sports have beaten them twice this season, but a 2-1 home win in the FA Trophy and a 3-1 away win in the league were competitive affairs.

Yaxley virtually assured themselves of safety last weekend with a 1-0 win at relegation rivals Aylesbury. They host Coleshill at the Decker Bus Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Relegation battlers Wisbech Town and Spalding United have touch games in the Senior East Division of the Northern Premier Division at Marske United and Pickering Town respectively. Mid-table Stamford AFC make the long haul to runaway leaders Morpeth Town.

Deeping’s pursuit of United Counties Premier Division leaders Daventry takes them to lowly ON Chenecks tomorrow. Daventry are at out-of-form Holbeach United and Peterborough Northern Star, boosted by a first win in 14 matches last weekend, are at home to Kirby Muxloe.

FIXTURES

Saturday, April 6

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Marske Utd v Wisbech Town, Morpeth Town v Stamford, Pickering Town v Spalding Utd.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Peterborough Sports v Sutton Coldfield Town, Yaxley v Coleshill Town.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United v Daventry Town, Northampton ON Chenecks v Deeping Rangers, Peterborough Northern Star v Kirby Muxloe, Pinchbeck United v Newport Pagnell Town.

Division One: Blackstones v Thrapston Town, Bourne Town v Lutterworth Town, Huntingdon Town v Anstey Nomads.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Leiston Res v March Town United, Wisbech St Mary v AFC Sudbury Res.