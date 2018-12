Have your say

Holbeach United moved up to third place in the United Counties League Premier Division last night (December 5).

They were at home to Sleaford Town and won 2-1 after trailing 1-0 at the break.

James Tricks levelled it up for the Tigers early in the second half and then Joe Braithwaite struck the winner with 10 minutes remaining.

Holbeach moved above Deeping on goal difference. Both have 29 points with Rugby on 34 points and Daventry Town on 44.