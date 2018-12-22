Three off as Pinchbeck beat Deeping, Peterborough Northern Star and Blackstones triumph, unlucky 13 for March

Pinchbeck United won the local match of the day in the United Counties Premier Division coming from behind to win 4-1 at Deeping Rangers in a game that saw three red cards.

Former Peterborough United youngster Kasey Douglas scored in the 12th minute of his debut for Deeping at the Haydon Whitham Stadium, but the game turned on its head after the break.

Chris Shipley soon nodded Pinchbeck level and then Deeping’s Luke Andersen was shown a straight red card for fouling Lee Beeson when he was through on goal. Beeson converted the penalty and two late goals from Fraser Bayliss sealed an emphatic victory for the Knights.

Pinchbeck skipper Nick Bishop was sent off after picking up a second yellow card and Deeping assistant manager Jack Marsden also saw red for foul and abusive language.

Pinchbeck jumped up to third place after also overtaking Holbeach United who lost 2-0 at home to Eynesbury. Holbeach are fourth with Deeping dropping to sixth ahead of a Boxing Day derby at Peterborough Northern Star.

Star will start that match in good spirits after an early Jack Bloodworth goal settled their Premier Division game at Sleaford. Star are up to 10th.

Fourth-placed Blackstones’ fine season in Division One continued with a 4-1 success at Holwell Sports. Joe Papworth (2), Lee Clarke (penalty) and Josh Edumdson scored for Stones.

Bourne went down 1-0 at home to third-placed Melton and are down to 12th.

March Town lost for the first time in 13 Division One North games in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League as third-placed Fakenham proved too strong. It finished 3-1 with Jack Friend grabbing the March consolation strike.

RESULTS

December 22

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 1 (Douglas), Pinchbeck United 4 (Bayliss 2, Shipley, Beeson); Holbeach United 0, Eynesbury Rovers 2; Sleaford Town 0, Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Bloodworth).

Division One: Bourne Town 0, Melton Town 1; Holwell Sports 1, Blackstones 4 (Papworth 2, Clarke, Edmundson); Huntingdon Town 2, Burton Park Wanderers 1.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: AFC Sudbury Res 5, Wisbech St Mary 3; Fakenham Town 3, March Town 1 (Friend).