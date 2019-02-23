The superb winning run of Deeping Rangers comes to and and at the hands of title rivals, seven wins on the spin for Holbeach as old boy claims the winning goal against Peterborough Northern Star, Pinchbeck and March held, but heavy defeats for Blackstones and Bourne

Sam Wilson scores for Peterborough Northern Star (stripes) against Holbeach United. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.
Deeping Rangers’ superb 11-game winning run in the United Counties Premier Division came to a shuddering halt at the hands of title rivals Rugby Town today (February 23)

The Clarets were well beaten 3-0 at the Haydon Whitham Stadium and lost second spot to their opponents as a result, although both are now eight points adrift of leaders Daventry.

Tom Mann of Peterborough Northern Star (stripes) in action against Holbeach United. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Fourth-placed Holbeach United made it seven wins on the spin after pipping Peterborough Northern Star 2-1 at the Branch Bros Stadium. Former Star player Billy Smith claimed the winning goal just 60 seconds after Sam Wilson had equalised for Star at the start of the second-half. Josh Ford had opened the scoring for Holbeach.

There was disappointment for fifth-placed Pinchbeck United as they could only draw 1-1 at next-to-bottom Kirby Muxloe. Tony Edwards equalised for Pinchbeck on the half hour, but the Knights spurned several chances to win the game.

Blackstones lost 3-0 at second placed Lutterworth Town in Division One and Bourne were thumped 4-1 at Aylestone Park.

March Town were frustrated by Cornard United in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League. Jack Friend secured a point for the fourth-placed Hares.

Oliver Gale of Peterborough Northern Star (stripes) in action against Cogenhoe United. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

RESULTS

Saturday, February 23

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 0, Rugby Town 3; Kirby Muxloe 1, Pinchbeck United 1 (Edwards); Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Wilson), Holbeach United 2 (Ford, B. Smith).

Division One: Aylestone Park 4, Bourne Town 1; Huntingdon Town 4, Thrapston Town 1; Lutterworth Town 3, Blackstones 0.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: King’s Lynn Town Res 4, Wisbech St Mary 0; March Town United 1 (Friend), Cornard United 1.