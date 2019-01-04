The biggest match in the history of Deeping Rangers, pay what you want to watch table-topping Peterborough Sports

Deeping Rangers have billed tomorrow’s (January 5) FA Vase tie at home to Eastwood Community FC as the biggest game in the club’s history.

Deeping are playing at the last 32 stage for the first time and appear to have a great chance of making further progress.

Peterborough Sports marksman Mark Jones celebrates a goal over the Christmas period. Photo: James Richardson.

Eastwood play one level below Deeping, although Rangers boss Michael Goode believes that is misleading.

“Eastwood used to be a very strong non-league club but fell on hard times,” Goode explained. “But they are on the way back with access to many good players so we are expecting a very tough game.

“I just hope we get the crowd the occasion and my team deserve.”

Deeping attracted over 200 to the Haydon Whitham Stadium for last Saturday’s 1-0 win in the United Counties Premier Division over neighbours Holbeach United.

Striker Scott Mooney settled the contest in Deeping’s favour with a well-taken goal in the 94th minute.

It proved to be the last game in charge for Holbeach manager Seb Hayes who quit the club on New Year’s Day.

The Tigers are seeking a replacement, but Tim Cole and Adam Jackson will take charge of tomorrow’s Premier Division game at Harborough Town. Holbeach will go above Deeping in the top flight table into fourth if they win.

Third-placed Pinchbeck United travel to lowly Rothwell Corinthians, while Peterborough Northern Star are at another struggling side, Boston Town.

Meanwhile Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean praised his players for a fantastic effort over the festive programme, one that yielded four wins from four matches, 13 goals scored, one conceded and a five-point lead at the top of Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League ahead of tomorrow’s home match against next-to-bottom North Leigh at the Bee Arena (3pm).

Dean said: “Fantastic effort from my boys over the festive period winning four from four. They managed to avoid the temptations, give up valuable family time and their New Year’s Eve celebrations, but they did it because they know what they want from this season.”

Sports are offering a ‘pay-what-you-want’ promotion at tomorrow’s game.

Yaxley are at lowly Kempston Rovers tomorrow in the same division, while in Division One East of the Northern League there’s a big game for Wisbech Town at home to bottom club Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Mid-table Stamford AFC are at home to Lincoln United.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 5

FA VASE

Fourth Round: Deeping Rangers v Eastwood Community.

EVO STIK NORTHERN

LEAGUE

East Division: Stamford v Lincoln United, Wisbech Town v Stocksbridge Park Steels.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN

LEAGUE

Division One Central: Kempston Rovers v Yaxley, Peterborough Sports v North Leigh.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston Town v Peterborough Northern Star, Harborough Town v Holbeach United, Rothwell Corinthians v Pinchbeck United.

Division One: Blackstones v St Andrews, Melton Town v Huntingdon Town, Raunds Town v Bourne Town.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: Needham Market Res v March Town United, Wisbech St Mary v Ipswich Wanderers