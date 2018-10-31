Ten-man Daniels set up mouthwatering Trophy tie, UCL Cup ties for Pinchbeck, Deeping and Holbeach

Have your say

Ten-man Stamford AFC set up a mouthwatering FA Trophy tie with Kettering Town at the Zeeco Stadium with a battling first round replay victory at Leek Town last night (October 30).

Liam Adams claimed the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute, but a red card for Kern Miller a few minutes later meant the Daniels were a man down for the final half an hour.

Leek struck the woodwork twice in the final stages, but Stamford held on and will host Kettering on Saturday, November 10.

There are a couple of United Counties League Cup ties tonight (October 31) as Pinchbeck United host Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United entertain Melton.

Veteran goalkeeper Paul Bastock will play for Pinchbeck as an emergency stand-in for injured number one Ricky Lovelace.