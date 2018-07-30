Teenager’s treble lights up ‘ground hop’ weekend in front of bumper Stilton crowd, Deeping delight, Peterborough Northern Star stunner

Teenager Kyial West lit up ‘ground hop’ weekend with a brilliant hat-trick for Stilton United in front of a 300-strong crowd yesterday (July 29).
West (18) was the star man as Stilton beat Cardea 4-2 in a Peterborough League Division Two match in their long-awaited homecoming. Stilton hadn’t played a match in their home village for 15 years before christening their new facility in fine style.
The ‘ground hop’ games always attract bumper crowds and West ensured they went home fully entertained. Lewis McManus also scored.
Rippingale & Folkingham also started their Division Two campaign with a win, 3-1 at Whaplode Drove, and their were Premier Division successes for Moulton Harrox, 3-2 at newly-promoted Tydd, and Sutton Bridge United who came from 2-1 down at half-time to beat another new top-flight side Polonia 5-3.
Matthew Eaton bagged a hat-trick for Sutton, while Polonia had Pawel Lacina sent off after he collected two yellow cards. Joe Townsend scored twice for Harrox.
A Michael Simpson strike gave Deeping Rangers victory in their United Premier Division opener at Sleaford, but Peterborough Northern Star crashed to a 3-0 defeat at Wellingborough Town.
RESULTS
United Counties LEAGUE
Premier Division
Sleaford 0 Deeping Rangers 1 (Simpson), Wellingborough Town 3, Peterborough Northern Star 0.
Peterborough League
Premier Division
Tydd 2, Moulton Harrox 3 (Townsend 2, Bradbury); Sutton Bridge United 5 (Eaton 3, Fowler, Sutton), Polonia 3 (Janicki, Stepien, Wojtowicz).
Division Two
Stilton United 4 (West 3, McManus), Cardea 2; Whaplode Drove 1 (Firth), Rippingale & Folkingham 3.