Teenager’s treble lights up ‘ground hop’ weekend in front of bumper Stilton crowd, Deeping delight, Peterborough Northern Star stunner

Teenager Kyial West lit up ‘ground hop’ weekend with a brilliant hat-trick for Stilton United in front of a 300-strong crowd yesterday (July 29).

West (18) was the star man as Stilton beat Cardea 4-2 in a Peterborough League Division Two match in their long-awaited homecoming. Stilton hadn’t played a match in their home village for 15 years before christening their new facility in fine style.

Action from Stilton's 4-2 win over Cardea. Photo: David Lowndes.

The ‘ground hop’ games always attract bumper crowds and West ensured they went home fully entertained. Lewis McManus also scored.

Rippingale & Folkingham also started their Division Two campaign with a win, 3-1 at Whaplode Drove, and their were Premier Division successes for Moulton Harrox, 3-2 at newly-promoted Tydd, and Sutton Bridge United who came from 2-1 down at half-time to beat another new top-flight side Polonia 5-3.

Matthew Eaton bagged a hat-trick for Sutton, while Polonia had Pawel Lacina sent off after he collected two yellow cards. Joe Townsend scored twice for Harrox.

A Michael Simpson strike gave Deeping Rangers victory in their United Premier Division opener at Sleaford, but Peterborough Northern Star crashed to a 3-0 defeat at Wellingborough Town.

Jake Sansby (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star in action against Wellingborough Town. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

RESULTS

United Counties LEAGUE

Premier Division

Sleaford 0 Deeping Rangers 1 (Simpson), Wellingborough Town 3, Peterborough Northern Star 0.

Peterborough League

Premier Division

Tydd 2, Moulton Harrox 3 (Townsend 2, Bradbury); Sutton Bridge United 5 (Eaton 3, Fowler, Sutton), Polonia 3 (Janicki, Stepien, Wojtowicz).

Division Two

Stilton United 4 (West 3, McManus), Cardea 2; Whaplode Drove 1 (Firth), Rippingale & Folkingham 3.