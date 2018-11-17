Stunning debut for ex-Peterborough United player as March Town march on, good day for Deeping, not so good for Holbeach, Pinchbeck, Peterborough Northern Star and Blackstones

Former Peterborough United youth team player Jack Friend delivered a debut hat-trick for March Town today (November 17).

Friend moved across Cambridgeshire from Wisbech St Mary earlier this week and starred as his new club thrashed his old club 5-0.

Jake Sansby celebrates with team-mates aafter a scoring a penalty for Peterborough Northern Star against Daventry. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos

Max Mattless and Rob Conyard also scored as March maintained sixth place in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn Easterm Counties League with an eighth unbeaten game in a row. Wisbech St Mary are 17th of 19 teams.

It was a good day in the United Counties Premier Division for Deeping Rangers who moved into third place with a 1-0 win at Kirby Muxloe. Dan Schiavi scored the only goal of the game in the first-half, but he also saw a second-half spot-kick saved.

Deeping moved above local rivals Pinchbeck United and Holbeach United who were both beaten.

Pinchbeck went down 3-0 at home to second placed Rugby Town, while Holbeach surprisingly lost 2-1 at Wellingborough Town. James Tricks had equalised for the Tigers before the break.

Harry Fitzjohn (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star in action against Daventry. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos

Peterborough Northern Star gave leaders Daventry a fright before succumbing 2-1 at the Branch Bros Stadium. A Jake Sansby penalty gave Star the lead after the break, an advantage preserved by a fine penalty save from Quincey Shorunmu.

But Daventry were awarded a second spotkick early in the second half which they converted before grabbing a winner 20 minutes from time. Star drop three places to ninth.

Zack Munton equalised late for Bourne in their 1-1 home draw with Sileby, but it was a bad day for Blackstones who slumped to a 4-1 reverse at Harrowby. Player-boss misseed a penalty for Stones when they were 1-0 down in the first-half.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 17

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Kirby Muxloe 0, Deeping Rangers 1 (Schiavi); Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Sansby), Daventry Town 2; Pinchbeck United 0, Rugby Town 3; Wellingborough Town 2, Holbeach United 1 (Tricks).

Division One: Bourne Town 1 (Munton), Northampton Sileby Rangers 1; Bugbrooke St.Michael 3, Huntingdon Town 9; Harrowby United 4, Blackstones 1 (Edmondson).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: March Town United 5 (Friend 3, Mattless, Conyard), Wisbech St Mary 0.