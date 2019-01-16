Star shine in Hinchingbrooke Cup, Yaxley lose semi-final on penalties, two more tasty ties to come

Have your say

Peterborough Northern Star moved into the semi-finals of the Hinchingbrooke Cup with a 3-2 win at Potton United last night (January 15).

Star fell behind to a cracking strike early on, but hit back to win with two James Hill-Seekings goals and a volley from Jake Sansby.

Star now play the winners of tonight’s quarter-final tie between Pinchbeck United and Netherton United.

Yaxley bowed out of the of the Hunts Senior Cup at the semi-final stage after losing to holders St Neots on penalties at In2itive Park. Dalton Harris and James Ward twice found equalisers for the Cuckoos to force a 2-2 draw, but St Neots won the shootout 3-2.

There’s a tasty Lincs Senior Trophy semi-final this evening when Holbeach United host Deeping Rangers.

RESULTS

Tuesday, January 15

HUNTS CUP

Semi-final: Yaxley 2 (Harris, Ward), St Neots 2 (St Neots won 3-2 on penalties).

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

Quarter-final: Potton 2, Peterborough Northern Star 3 (Hill-Seekings 2, Sansby).

FIXTURES

Wednesday, January 16

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY

Semi-final: Holbeach United v Deeping Rangers

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

Quarter-final: Pinchbeck United v Netherton United.