Stamford and Yaxley discover next FA Trophy opponents, county cup ties for other local teams

Stamford AFC have another chance to claim a higher-level scalp in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

The Daniels beat high-flying Kettering Town in the second qualifying round at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday (November 10). Their reward is a home tie against Southern Premier League side Barwell on November 24.

Yaxley have a far friendlier draw if they can get past Ramsbottom United in a delayed second qualifying round tie at In2itive Park tomorrow (November 13, 7.45pm). If successful, the Cuckoos will travel to either AFC Mansfield or Pickering Town, two teams struggling in Division One East of the Northern Premier Division.

Wisbech Town host Linton Granta in a Camabs Cup quarter-final tomorrow when Pinchbeck United travel to Harrowby United in the first round of the Lincs Senior Trophy.

Blackstones host Holbeach and Bourne entertain Deeping Rangers in two Lincs Trophy derbies on Wednesday.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, November 11

FA Trophy

Second qualifying round: Yaxley v Ramsbottom United.

Cambs Cup

Quarter-Final: Wisbech Town v Linton Granta.

Lincs Senior Trophy

First Round: Harrowby United v Pinchbeck United.

Wednesday, November 12.

Lincs Senior Trophy

First round: Blackstones v Holbeach United, Bourne Town v Deeping Rangers.