Spennymoor test for Stamford if they can win their FA Trophy replay, UCL Cup action for Deeping and Holbeach

Stamford AFC have been handed another tough FA Trophy draw if they win their third round qualifying replay at Barwell tomorrow (November 27).

The Daniels will travel to National League Spennymoor Town in the first round proper on Decenber 15 if they can overcome another higher-level side Barwell.

Stamford drew 1-1 with Barwell at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday thanks to a brilliant late equaliser from Joe Boachie.

Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United are in FA Vase action on Saturday (December 1), but first both have to negotiate United Counties League Cup ties.

Deeping are at next-to-bottom Premier Division club Rothwell Corinthians tomorrow, while Holbeach host top-flight rivals Wellingborough Town on Wednesday (November 28).

FIXTURES

Tuesday, November 27

FA TROPHY

Third qualifying round replay: Barwell v Stamford AFC.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE CUP

Rothwell Corinthians v Deeping Rangers.

Wednesday, November 28

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE CUP

Holbeach United v Wellingborough Town.