Deeping Rangers made it six United Counties Premier Division wins on the spin last night (January 22).

Deeping won 5-1 thanks to goals from Dan Schiavi (2), Henry Dunn, Dan Jarvis and Scott Mooney. It was the first goal Micahel Goode’s men have conceded in five games.

Deeping remain third, but level on points with second-placed Rugby Town.