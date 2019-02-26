Semi-final ties for Peterborough Northern Star, Pinchbeck United and Peterborough Sports

Have your say

Peterborough Northern Star and Pinchbeck United clash in a Hinchingbrooke Cup semi-final at the Branch Bros Stadium on Chestnut Avenue Tonight (February 26, 7.45pm).

Pinchbeck sit fifth in the United Counties Premier Division, 10 places and 22 points above Star, but the city side pushed bang-in-form Holbeach United all the way in a home league game on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Holbeach will close the gap on the top three to six points if they claim an eighth win in a row by beating Boston Town at Carters Park tomorrow.

It’s a big night for Peterborough Sports Under 18s tonight as they host professional club Northampton Town in the semi-finals of the Northants Youth Cup.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, February 26

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

Semi-final: Peterborough Northern Star v Pinchbeck United.

NORTHANTS YOUTH CUP

Semi-final: Peterborough Sports v Northampton Town.

Wednesday, February 26

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United v Boston Town.