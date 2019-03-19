Semi-final date for Deeping, while Wisbech take their relegation fight to Cleethorpes

Deeping Rangers will try and book a United Counties League Cup Final date with neighbours Holbeach United tonight (March 19).

But they face a tough semi-final first against current Premier Division leaders Daventry Town at the Haydon Whitham Stadium (7.45pm). In fact it’s a battle of the top two as Deeping moved into second place at the weekend.

And Wisbech Town take their fight against relegation in the East Division of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division all the way to Cleethorpes tonight. Defeat at home to bottom club Gresley at the weekend left the Fenmen 15th in a 20-team league, but only three points clear of last place.

Wisbech, and Spalding, will have an eye on Gresley’s home game with next-to-bottom Stocksbridge Park Steels this evening.