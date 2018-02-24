ROUND-UP: Yaxley move further ahead, Fenman falter, Tigers slip up, Scott is great for Deeping, Pinchbeck have surged clear, Barker is top dog for Stones, Bourne blitz and a super start for Whaley at March

Yaxley stretched their lead at the top of the United Counties Premier Division to four points with a comfortable derby success at Peterborough Northern Star today (February 24).

Goals from Phil Stebbing, Stuart Wall and Scott Carter secured a 3-0 win at the Branch Bros Stadium.

Action from Yaxley's (blue) 3-0 win at Peterborough Northern Star. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos

And the Cuckoos were cheered further when news filtered through of Wisbech Town’s 2-1 defeat at Harborough. The Fenmen had started the day in second place, but they are now third six points off top spot, albeit with three games in hand. Dan Bendon’s first-half equaliser was the only bright spot for Wisbech who delivered a lacklustre display.

Newport Pagnell are up to second after a 4-0 win over Rothwell Corintians, while Deeping Rangers have moved above local rivals Holbeach United into fourth.

Scott Coupland scored twice for Deeping in their 4-1 win at St Andrews, while Holbeach were dropping points at home to Leicester Nirvana despite taking the lead through top scorer Lewis Leckie. Nirvana equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Pinchbeck United have shot 13 points clear in Division One after Ollie Maltby’s goal saw off Rushden & Higham. Maltby claimed his 30th goal of the season just before the break.

James Hill-Seekings (stripes) on the ball for Peterborough Northern Star against Yaxley. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Nearest challengers Raunds were surprisingly beaten 3-2 at rock bottom Stewart & Lloyds which was good news for Blackstones who are just a point behind in fourth.

Stones made hard work of beating struggling Bugbrooke St Michael, but two second-half goals from Danny Barker eventually did the job.

And there was a fine performance from Bourne who crushed Olney 5-2 at the Abbey Lawns with Zak Munton scoring twice. Bourne are looking good for a top half finish.

There was an excellent result for manager Brett Whaley at the start of his second stint in charge of March Town United as they held leaders Woodbridge Town 0-0 at the GER. Woodbridge have dropped just seven points all season.

Wisbech St Mary picked up an excellent 2-1 win at high-flying King’s Lynn Reserves on Friday night (February 23).

RESULTS

Friday, February 23

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: King’s Lynn Res 1, Wisbech St Mary 2.

Saturday, February 24

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Harborough Town 2, Wisbech Town 1 (Bendon); Holbeach United 1 (Leckie), Leicester Nirvana 1; Peterborough Northern Star 0, Yaxley 3 (Stebbing, Carter, Wall); St Andrews 1, Deeping Rangers 4 (Coupland 2, Hollist, Simpson).

Division One: Blackstones 2 (Barker 2), Bugbrooke St Michaels 0; Bourne Town 5 (Munton 2, Rothery, Cooke, Flood), Olney Town 2; Huntingdon Town 1, Buckingham Town 2; Rushden and Higham United 0, Pinchbeck United 1 (Maltby).

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: March Town Utd 0, Woodbridge 0.