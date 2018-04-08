ROUND-UP: Yaxley, Holbeach and Deeping all have six appeal

Have your say

Three local title-chasing teams displayed six appeal in yesterday’s (April 7) UCL Premier Division games.

Yaxley, Holbeach and Deeping all smashed opponents for six as action resumed following a batch of postponements due to rain.

Lewis Hilliard scored the Peterborough Sports winner from the penalty spot.

Table-topping Yaxley were at home to Desborough Town and Tom Waumsley hit a hat-trick in their 6-0 win. Dan Cotton (2) and Kyle Nolan were the other players on target.

Holbeach were also 6-0 winners at home to Oadby and their goal-getters were George Zuerner, Luke Avis (2), Charley Sanders (2) and Lewis Leckie.

Deeping Rangers were also at home, to Wellingborough Town, and they won 6-2 with goals by Scott Mooney (2), Scott Coupland, Michael Stimpson, Daniel Flack and Sam Hollis.

Wisbech are also involved in the title race and although they didn’t hit a six, they were still comfortable winners. They won 3-0 against Cogenhoe with second-half strikes by Alex Beck, Adam Millson and debutant Josh Davison.

Completing a good day for the local contingent, Peterborough Northern Star chalked up a 1-0 win at Wellingborough Whitworth thanks to a Craig Rook goal from a Wayne Morris free-kick in the 62nd minute.

Yaxley remain six points clear of Wisbech, who have three games in hand. Holbeach are fourth and Deeping fifth.

In Division One, leaders Pinchbeck United were surprisingly held to a 2-2 draw at Burton Park Wanderers while Bourne were beaten 4-2 at Irchester. Ian Dunn and Ollie Maltby found the back of the net for Pinchbeck while Gav Cooke and Max Cooper were the scorers for Bourne, who also had James Zealand sent off in the 71st minute.

In the Evo-Stik League there was another fine result for Peterborough Sports.

They came from behind to triumph 2-1 at Cleethorpes through a Richard Jones leveller in the 55th minute and a Lewis Hilliard winner from the penalty spot 20 minutes later.

Sports are now 11 points off the one relegation spot.

The big local derby between Spalding and Stamford ended goalless.

The game between March Town and Framlingham Town in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern League also finished goalless.

In the same division Wisbech St Mary were 2-1 winners at AFC Sudbury Reserves.