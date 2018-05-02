ROUND-UP: Yaxley and Wisbech celebrate promotion after remarkable runs of form, Fenmen favourites for the title, Pinchbeck pick up a trophy, county final for Holbeach

Yaxley and Wisbech Town both celebrated promotion to step four football as the United Counties Premier Division title race travelled all the way to the final day of the season.

The Cuckoos and the Fenmen both grabbed vital 1-0 away wins at Kirby Muxloe and Daventry Town last night (May 1). Yaxley still lead Wisbech by a point, but they have finished their fixtures, while Gary Setchell’s men have one match to play, at home to Daventry on Saturday (May 5).

Wisbech have to win that game to pinch top spot, but both teams are guaranteed a top two finish and promotion to Peterborough Sports’ level unless Neport Pagnell make up a lot of goals as well as three points on the final day of the campaign.

It’s been a remarakable turnaround in fortunes for both clubs. Wisbech lost four of their first six Premier Division matches before hiring Setchell. Yaxley were in the bottom half of the table when Andy Furnell was appointed manager. Furnell has overseen 22 wins, two draws and just two defeats in the league.

A second-half goal from Adam Millson sealed a fifth win in a row - they’ve kept clean sheets in all of them - for Wisbech at Daventry. They are now favourites to claim their first title for 28 years.

“Promotion is now secured,” Setchell stated. “Now to finish the job in front of our own fans on Saturday. We deserve to finish it off. It’s hard to win aleague, but we are on the cusp.”

Tom Waumsley also struck in the second half for Yaxley who will be playing at step four football for the first time in their history. They had never previously finished higher than third in the United Counties Premier Division.

Fourth-placed Holbeach United take on Grimsby Borough in the Lincs County Senior Trophy Final at Lincoln United FC tonight.

Division One champions Pinchbeck United fought back to draw 3-3 in their final match of the season at home to Harrowby United. The Division One trophy was presented after the game to a team who went unbeaten in their final 28 matches.

Pinchbeck had fallen 3-1 behind, but an 87th minute free kick from Andrew Tidswell rescued a point. Chris Shiple and Olli Maltby, woth his 36th goal of the season, also scored for the champions who finished 11 points clear of the pack in their first season at this level.

March Town lost for the fifth straight game in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn League, going down 5-2 at lowly Cornard United.

Blackstones and Bourne go head to head in United Countied Division One tonight (May 2).

In the Premier Division Peterborough Northern Star and Deeping Rangers are on the road at Oadby and Leicester Nirvana respectively. Both matches are taking place at ‘neutral’ venues with Star travelling to Blaby & Whetstone FC and Deeping at Quorn FC.

RESULTS

Tuesday, May 1

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry 0, Wisbech Town 1 (Millson); Kirby Muxloe 0, Yaxley 1 (Waumsley).

Division One: Pinchbeck United 3 (Shipley, Maltby, Tidswell), Harrowby United 3.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Cornard United 5, March Town United 2 (Pepper, A. Conyard).

FIXTURES

Wednesday, May 2

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY FINAL

Holbeach United v Grimsby Borough.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Oadby v Peterborough Northern Star, Leicester Nirvana v Deeping Rangers.

Division One: Blackstones v Bourne.