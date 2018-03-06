ROUND-UP: Wisbech close the gap on leaders Yaxley, top 20 for Pinchbeck, Moulton Harrox can go top

Wisbech Town closed the gap on United Counties Premier Division leaders Yaxley with a 2-1 win at Wellinborough Whitworth last night (March 6).

Top scorer Alex Beck’s 61st-minute winner sealed the win for the Fenmen. He had also opened the scoring in the first half.

Third-placed Wisbech are now three points adrift of Yaxley, but have two games in hand. Beck has moved on to 32 goals for the season.

Second-placed Newport Pagnell sounded a title warning of their own last night by hammering Desborough 7-0. They are within a point of Yaxley and also have two games in hand.

Yaxley can extend that gap, for a day at least, as they are in Friday night (March 9) action at another title challenger Deeping Rangers.

Pinchbeck United are now 16 points clear at the top of Division One after a 1-0 win at Harrowby United stretched their unbeaten run to 20 matches, 18 of which have been won. They need a maximum of 11 points from eight matches to win the title at the first attempt.

Chris Shipley was their second-half match-winner last night. Pinchbeck have lost just twice all season and not at all since September 30.

Bourne’s scheduled home match against bottom club Stewart & Lloyds was postponed.

Moulton Harrox will move to the top of the Peterborough & District Premier Division if they win at Warboys tonight (March 7).

RESULTS

Tuesday, March 6

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Wellingborough Whitworth 1, Wisbech Town 2 (Beck 2).

Division One

Harrowby United 0, Pinchbeck United 1 (Shipley).

Postponed: Bourne Town v Stewart & Lloyds

FIXTURES

Wednesday March 7

Eastern Counties League

Division One

Wisbech St Mary v Leiston Reserves

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division

Warboys Town v Moulton Harrox