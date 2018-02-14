ROUND-UP: Wisbech close in on top spot after a vital victory over the leaders

Have your say

Wisbech Town made a giant stride towards the United Counties Premier Division title last night (February 13) with victory over current leaders Yaxley.

A solitary goal from Michael Frew eight minutes before the break was enough to settle a game between two teams who had scored 192 top-flight goals between them.

The Fenmen deserved a win that has taken them to within a point of the Cuckoos and they have three matches in hand.

Wisbech have another huge game this Saturday (February 17) when visiting Newport Pagnell. Pagnell are a point behind Wisbech having played the same number of matches.

Spalding United’s match at Sheffield FC in Division One South of the Evo Stik League last night was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Peterborough Sports are due at Kidsgrove Athletic in the same competition tonight (February 14).