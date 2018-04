ROUND-UP: What a washout!

Have your say

The entire local non league football programme scheduled for Easter Monday has been washed out by heavy rain.

Tasty Evo Stik derbies between Peterborough Sports and Spalding United, and Corby and Stamford AFC are among the matches to be postponed.

GAMES OFF

Monday, April 2

EVO STIK LEAGUE:

Division One South: Corby Town v Stamford, Peterborough Sports v Spalding Utd.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Eynesbury Rovers v Yaxley (1pm), Holbeach United v Wisbech Town.

Division One: Blackstones v Bourne Town, Pinchbeck United v Harrowby United, Potton United v Huntingdon Town.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Swaffham Town v March Town United, Wisbech St Mary v Downham Town.