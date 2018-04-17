ROUND-UP: Tulips taste derby success at Peterborough Sports, Deeping cruise into a semi-final, Pinchbeck and Moulton Harrox Reserves on verge of league titles

Spalding United climbed in to the top half of Evo Stik League Division One South with a deserved 2-0 success in a derby at Peterborough Sports last night (April 16).

Second half goals from Dan Brooks and Luke White secured a third straight away win for the Tulips and brought to an end Sports’ own run of three wins in a row.

Avelino Vieira shoots for Peterborough Sports against Spalding. Photo: James Richardson.

A decent crowd of 186 watched the game at PSL. Sports are now a creditable 13th with three matches to go.

Deeping Rangers eased into the semi-finals of the Hinchingbrooke Cup with a smooth 3-0 win over Godmanchester Rovers at Outgang Road. Sam Hollis scored early in each half for Deeping, either side of a Scott Mooney goal.

Deeping did expect to play their semi-final at lower level Huntingdon Town tomorrow (April 18), but Huntingdon are already in action tonight in a league game at Potton United.

Tonight (April 17) Wisbech Town seek to bounce back from a big-game defeat at home to Premier Division title rivals Newport Pagnell last weekend by winning at Leicester Nirvana.

Josh McCammon gets a shot away for Peterborough Sports against Spalding. Photo: James Richardson.

A win for the Fenman would definitely take them above current second-placed team Holbeach United, but Newport Pagnell are also in action at Rothwell Corinthians and three points for them would push them into second spot for sure.

Pinchbeck United, who clinched promotion from Division One on Saturday, will seal the title by picking up a point from a trip to Thrapston.

Moulton Harrox Reserves will win the Peterborouhgh League Division One title for the second season in a row if they collect a point from their home game with second-placed Tydd St Mary.

Spalding United are back in Evo Stik league action on Wednesday (April 18) at Carlton, but the highlight locally for that night is a battle between the Peterborough Premier Division’s top two Netherton United and Moulton Harrox at the Grange (8.10pm kick off).

Wednesday also sees the PFA Junior Cup Final between Cardea and Brotherhood Sports at Yaxley FC and a Cambs County Junior Cup Final involving Peterborough League Division Two side Parson Drove.

RESULTS

Monday, April 16

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Peterborough Sports 0, Spalding Utd 2 (Brooks, White).

Hinchingbrooke Cup

Quarter-final: Deeping Rangers 3 (Hollis 2, Mooney), Godmanchester Rovers 0.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, April 17

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Leicester Nirvana v Wisbech Town.

Division One: Potton United v Huntingdon Town, Thrapston Town v Pinchbeck United.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Framlingham Town v March Town United.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Sutton Bridge United v Holbeach United Res, Peterborough Sports Res v Stamford Lions.

Division One: Moulton Harrox Res v Tydd St Mary.

Division Two: Eye United v Whittlesey Athletic Res, FC Peterborough v Netherton United ‘A’, Ketton Res v Bretton North End, Langtoft Utd Res v Spalding United Res.

Division Three: Brotherhoods v Premiair FC.

Division Four: Netherton United ‘B’ v Holbeach United ‘A’, Ramsey Town Res v Eunice Huntingdon, Whittlesey Athletic ‘B’ v Stamford Lions ‘A’.

Wednesday, April 18

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Carlton Town v Spalding Utd.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Blackstones v Harrowby United.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Woodbridge Town v Wisbech St Mary.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Netherton United v Moulton Harrox.

Division Three: Feeder FC v Oundle Town Res, Riverside FC v Thorpe Wood Rangers, Whittlesey Athletic ‘A’ v Leverington Sports Res.

Division Four: Orton Rangers v Peterborough NECI.

PFA Junior Cup final

Cardea v Brotherhood Sports FC (7.30pm Yaxley FC).

CAMBS JUNIOR CUP FINAL

Great Shelford Reserves v Parson Drove (at Histon).

EAST MIDLANDS WOMEN’S LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterboro Northern Star v Leicester City (7.30pm Chestnue Ave).