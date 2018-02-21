ROUND-UP: Top-boss Brett returns to Hares after cup hammering

Have your say

Brett Whaley has returned to manage March Town.

Whaley led March to their highest league finish for 25 years before leaving to manage Yaxley in 2012.

Whaley managed the Cuckoos in two spells and led them to their highest UCL Premier Division finish of third last season. He also managed Wisbech.

Whaley replaces Mel Matless and Roy Brand, although the latter will continue to assist the new manager.

The Hares were beaten 4-1 at home by fellow strugglers in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Division One League Cup by Norwich United Reserves. Toby Allen scored the consolation goal.

The tie involving Wisbech St Mary at Debenham LC was postponed.