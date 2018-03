Have your say

Holbeach United’s title chances in the United Counties Premier Division were dealt a huge blow tonight (March 20).

The Tigers were beaten 1-0 at home to mid-table Cogenhoe United even through the visitors played with 10 men for 50 minutes following a first-half red card.

Holbeach stay fifth, nine points behind leaders with three games in hand and a much inferior goal difference.

Wisbech St Mary lost 2-1 at home to Braintree Town Reserves in Division One of the Eastern Counties League.