ROUND-UP: Tigers on top in Deeping derby, Fenmen flying high, Pinchbeck crush Stones, Bourne breeze, Cuckoos’ waltz

Holbeach United have emerged as the strongest challengers for runaway leaders Newport Pagnell in the United Counties Premier Division title race.

The Tigers won a competitive South Lincs derby with Deeping Rangers today (December 23) despite playing the entire second half with 10 men.

Luke Avis, seen here playing for Deeping, scored for Holbeach against Deeping.

Holbeach are up to second place as a result, nine points behind Pagnell, but with three games in hand.

Luke Avis was the Tigers’ matchwinner today with an early goal against his former club and Holbeach hung on despite Mitch Griffiths taking an early bath for an elbowing offence towards the end of the first period. Deeping defender Johnny Clay was taken to the hospital after the game with suspected concussion after a clash of heads.

Holbeach have another huge game on Boxing Day when they travel to third-placed Wisbech Town. The Fenmen beriefly moved into second place last night (December 22) when ending the fine recent run of Peterborough Northern Star.

It finished 4-0 to Wisbech at Chestnut Avenue with Jon Fairweather, Danny Setchell (penalty), Jordan Yong and an own goal securing the points.

Yaxley moved up to seventh, two places above Deeping, after a 3-1 win at bottom club Oadby. Dan Cotton scored twice with Liam Hook also on target.

Yaxley host Eynesbury on Boxing Day, while Deeping entertain Northern Star next Wednesday (December 27).

In Division One Pinchbeck are eight points clear after last night’s 4-1 drubbing of Blackstones who were suffering a first defeat under management pair Daniel French and Lee Clarke. Josh Smith scored twice for the leaders with Oliver Maltby and Andrew Tidswell claiming the other goals.

Blackstones are down to sixth, while Bourne are 12th after a 3-0 suucess at Melton today. Adam Rothery, Jack Corby and Jordan Avis, brother of Luke, scored the goals.

Bourne host Blackstones in a Division One derby on Boxing Day, while Pinchbeck have a tricky trip to Harrowby United in Wednesday.

There’s a Boxing Day derby in Eastern Counties Division One as well when March Town United entertain Wisbech St Mary.

Both teams are in the bottom six. March were thumped 5-1 at leaders Woodbridge Town today as Wisbech St Mary drew 1-1 at home to Norwich United.

RESULTS

Friday, December 22

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star 0, Wisbech Town 4 (Setchell, Yong, Fairweather, og).

Division One: Pinchbeck United 4 (Smith 2, Maltby, Tidswell), Blackstones 1

Saturday, December 23

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United 1 (Avis), Deeping Rangers 0; Oadby Town 1, Yaxley 3 (Cotton 2, Hook).

Division One: Huntingdon Town 1, Harrowby United 2; Melton Town 0 Bourne Town 3 (Rothery, Corby, Avis).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: Wisbech St Mary 1, Norwich United Reserves 1; Woodbridge Town 5, March Town United 1.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, December 26

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Yaxley v Eynesbury Rovers (noon), Wisbech Town v Holbeach United (3pm).

Division One: Bourne Town v Blackstones (1pm).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United v Wisbech St Mary.

FIXTURES

Wednesday, December 27

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Harrowby United v Pinchbeck United.