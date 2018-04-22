ROUND-UP: Three horse race in the final furlong, Yaxley Reserves win a cup

Have your say

The most exciting United Counties Premier Division title race for years now has three serious contenders as they enter the final furlong.

Leaders Yaxley hammered lowly St Andrews 10-0 at In2itive Park yesterday (April 21), but couldn’t shake off Wisbech Town who won 2-0 at Kirby Muxloe, or Newport Pagnell who sneaked past Leicester Nirvana by a single goal.

Liam Oliver-Smith (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star Reserves in action against Yaxley Reserves in the cup final at Deeping. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Yaxley are four points clear of both, but have just two games to play. Wisbech and Pagnell both have four games to play, although both have yet to play fourth-placed Holbeach United who bowed out of the race with a 1-0 defeat at Eynesbury yesterday.

Holbeach host Wisbech on Wednesday (April 25) and Pagnell next Saturday (April 28).

Tom Waumsley cracked four goals for Yaxley with Matt Sparrow adding a hat-trick. Dan Cotton, Jack Saunders and Joe Butterworth also scored. Alex Beck scored both goals for Wisbech.

Bourne Town missed their chance to leapfrog inactive Blackstones in Division One by losing 3-0 at struggling Burton Park Wanderers.

Josh Rosser (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star Reserves in action against Yaxley Reserves. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

An electric fault stopped champions Pinchbeck United’s game at Stewart & Lloyds going ahead.

The UCL Reserve Cup Final was won by Yaxley 4-2 over Peterborough Northern Star. It was 1-1 at the break before Yaxley pulled away to win the final at Deeping Rangers FC on Friday night (April 20).

Josh Watson (2), Mario Neves and Harley Williams scored for Yaxley. Neves also scored an own goal for Star before Antonio Jaquite claimed a late consolation goal.

Wisbech St Mary claimed a decent 2-0 win at Diss in Division One of the Eastern Counties League. March were disappointed losing 2-1 at Little Oakley. Jack Brand scored their goal.

RESULTS

Saturday, April 21

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry 2, Deeping Rangers 1 (Coupland); Eynesbury Rovers 1, Holbeach Utd 0; Kirby Muxloe 0, Wisbech Town 2 (Beck 2); Yaxley 10 (Waumsley 4, Sparrow 3, Cotton, Butterworth, Saunders), St Andrews 0.

Division One: Burton Park Wanderers 3, Bourne Town 0; Rushden & Higham Utd 1, Huntingdon Town 3.

Postponed: Stewart & Lloyds v Pinchbeck Utd.

Reserve League Cup Final: Yaxley 4 (Neves, Watson 2, Williams), Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Jaquite, og)

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: Diss Town 0, Wisbech St Mary 2, Little Oakley 2, March Town Utd 1 (Brand).