ROUND-UP: Thorney on the up, Bourne hit by an early goal blitz, Yaxley can’t raise a side for a semi-final, big games for South Lincs side tonight

Thorney moved into fourth place in the Peterborough Premier Division last night (March 27) with a hard-fought 3-1 win at Warboys Town.

Sam Donohoe, George Edwards and Martyn Fox scored the goals for the Villagers.

Moulton Harrox will move to within a point of leaders Netherton United if they beat Holbeach United Reserves at Carter’s Park tonight (March 28).

Bourne’s impressive run in United Counties Division One came to an abrupt end as second-placed Potton United scored four times in the opening half-an-hour at the Abbey Lawns.

Adam Rothery did pull a goal back before the break, but Bourne could make no further inroads as they suffered just a second defeat in 11 league games.

Potton have pulled within five points of leaders Pinchbeck United, but they have played three more games. Pinchbeck host struggling Oakham at the Sir Halley Stewart Field, Spalding tonight.

The semi-final in the Eastern Counties Division One League Cup between Braintree Town Reserves and Wisbech St Mary was postponed last night as was the Hinchingbrooke Cup semi-final between Eynesbury Rovers and Yaxley.

Yaxley, who are top of the United Counties Premier Division, failed to raise a side for the big game and now face expulsion from the competition.

The Cuckoo’s decision shocked Eynesbury manager Mark Duckett who tweeted: “Never in my life, a side top of the league with a reserves and an under 18 side can’t field a team for a semi-final!”

Yaxley have 61 players signed on according to the FA’s Full-Time website.

RESULTS

Tuesday, March 27

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

Semi-final

Postponed: Eynesbury Rovers v Yaxley.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Bourne Town 1 (Rothery), Potton United 4.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One KO Cup

Postponed: Braintree Town Reserves v Wisbech St Mary.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Warboys Town 1, Thorney 3 (Donohoe, Edwards, Fox).

FIXTURES

Wednesday, March 28

United Counties LEAGUE

Division One: Bugbrooke St Michael v Huntingdon, Pinchbeck United v Oakham United.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Moulton Harrox v Holbeach United Reserves (at Carter’s Park, Holbeach).