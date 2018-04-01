ROUND-UP: Six-shooting Stamford have the ‘wow’ factor, Deeping lose ground, Bird boost for Holbeach, Hares remain rampant

‘Wow’ was Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury’s immediate reaction to a stunning performance in Division One South of the Evo Stik League yesterday (March 31).

The Daniels thrashed play-off rivals Chasetown 6-0 in front of a bumper 362 crowd at the Zeeco Stadium to consolidate their fifth place position. They now have a six-point cushion to those currently outside the top six.

Scott Mooney scored for Deeping Rangers against Cogenhoe.

Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson opened the scoring after just four minutes before Stamford raced into a three-goal half-time lead, a tally they matched in the second-half. Fortnam-Tomlinson ended up with two goals with Robert Morgan, Jordan Smith, Bradley Wells and Liam Adams also on target.

It’s a great fillip for Stamford who travel to Corby for a derby tomorrow (April 2). Corby were beaten 6-1 at Leek yesterday.

Spalding are at Peterborough Sports tomorrow (3pm), but go there on the back of a disappointing 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Loughborough Dynamo. Dan Brooks claimed a 90th-minute consolation for the Tulips.

Sports’ game at Frickley was postponed, but it was still a good day for the city side as most of the teams below them were beaten. Romulus now look favourites for the drop. They are eight points behind 15th-placed Sports having played a game more.

It’s looking like a three-horse race for the United Counties Premier Division title as Deeping Rangers lost ground after dropping home points to bang-in-form Cogenhoe.

The top three - Yaxley, Wisbech and Newport Pagnell - were all inactive, but Deeping required an 88th-minute equaliser from Scott Coupland to secure a 2-2 draw against a team who had won their eight previous top-flight matches. Scott Mooney had fired Deeping ahead in the first-half.

Holbeach United moved above Deeping into fourth with a 4-0 win at St Andrews with Will Bird bagging a hat-trick. Mitch Griffiths added the fourth goal.

Holbeach have a huge game at home to Wisbech tomorrow (3pm) when Yaxley and Newport Pagnell have tough contests at Eynesbury and Cogenhoe respectively. Deeping are at Leicester Nirvana.

It was pretty much a washout in Division One yesterday, but there’s a derby at Bourne against Blackstones tomorrow (3pm) when leaders Pinchbeck United are due to host Harrowby United.

March Town United remain unbeaten in five matches since manager Brett Whaley returned to the club. Goals from Luke Pepper, Jack Brand and Ben Matthews delivered a 3-2 home win over Braintree Town Reserves in Division One of the Eastern Counties League.

The Hares are up to 12th ahead of a tough game at fourth-placed Swaffham Town tomorrow.

RESULTS

Saturday, March 31

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South:

Spalding United 1 (Brooks), Loughborough Dynamo 3; Stamford 6 (Fortnam-Tomlinson 2, Morgan, Smith, B. Wells, Adams), Chasetown 0.

Postponed: Frickley Athletic v Peterborough Sports.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 2 (Mooney, Coupland), Cogenhoe United 2; St Andrews 0, Holbeach United 4 (Bird 3, Griffiths).

Postponed: Daventry Town v Wisbech Town, Kirby Muxloe v Yaxley,

Division One: Postponed: Long Buckby v Bourne Town, Lutterworth Athletic v Huntingdon Town, Lutterworth Town v Blackstones.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United 3 (Pepper, Matthews, Brand), Braintree Town Res 2.

Postponed: Team Bury v Wisbech St Mary.

FIXTURES

Monday, April 2

EVO STIK LEAGUE:

Division One South: Corby Town v Stamford, Peterborough Sports v Spalding Utd.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Eynesbury Rovers v Yaxley (1pm), Holbeach United v Wisbech Town.

Division One: Blackstones v Bourne Town, Pinchbeck United v Harrowby United, Potton United v Huntingdon Town.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Swaffham Town v March Town United, Wisbech St Mary v Downham Town.