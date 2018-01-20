ROUND-UP: Record-breaking stadium win for Wisbech, skipper at the double for Deeping, PT Sports Award finalist scores, five in a row for dominant Pinchbeck

Wisbech Town went goal-crazy as they set their United Counties Premier Division title challenge back on track.

Manager Gary Setchell was a frustrated man after last weekend’s draw at rock bottom Oadby Town which was bad news for today’s (January 20) visitors to the Fenland Stadium, next-to-bottom Sileby Rangers.

Adam Millson (left) scored a hat-trick for Wisbech against Sileby.

The Fenmen played like a team with a point to prove smashing in 11 goals without reply.

Alex Beck led the way with four, while there was a hat-trick for Adam Millson. Danny Setchell (penalty), Billy Smith, Michael Frew and Richard Bunting scored the goals. It was the first double-figure score at their current stadium, although some way off the club record, an 18-1 success over Rushden in the 1945-46 season.

And with leaders Newport Pagnell suffering a postponement Wisbech are just five points off top spot with two games in hand and a vastly superior goal difference. Wisbech host Pagnell next Saturday (January 27).

Deeping Rangers are also poised to make a strong run for the title. They are third after a 4-1 home win over Rothwell Corinthians. Deeping are behind Wisbech only on goal difference after an eight-goal swing today!

Dan Cotton scored for Yaxley against Cogenhoe.

Deeping are unbeaten at home in the Premier Division, dropping just four points all season, and that record was never in danger today, although Rothwell did draw level at one point.

Skipper David Burton-Jones scored twice with Scott Coupland and Henry Dunn also on target.

Holbeach United have dropped to fourth after their scheduled fixture at Daventry was postponed as was Peterborough Northern Star’s trip to sixth-placed Eynesbury. The Tigers are just a point behind Wisbech and Deeping with two games in hand on both.

Fifth-placed Yaxley continued their excellent form with a 2-0 home success over Cogenhoe to move to within a point of Holbeach having played one extra game.

Tom Waumsley and Peterborough Telegraph Footballer-of-the-Year finalist Dan Cotton were the men on the mark.

Leaders Pinchbeck eased to a fifth Division One win in a row with a 3-0 success over Thrapston at the Sir Halley Stewart Field today. Tom Sargeant, Liam Ogden and captain Nick Bishop were the scorers.

Second-placed Raunds are seven points behind after a 2-1 win at Blackstones.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 21

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 4 (Burton-Jones 2, Dunn, Coupland), Rothwell Corinthians 1; Wisbech Town 11 (Beck 4, Millson 3, Setchell, Smith, Bunting, Frew), Northampton Sileby Rangers 0; Yaxley 2 (Cotton, Waumsley), Cogenhoe United 0.

Postponed: Daventry v Holbeach Utd, Eynesbury Rovers v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Blackstones 1, Raunds Town 2; Huntingdon Town 5, Long Buckby AFC 3; Pinchbeck United 3 (Ogden, Bishop. Sargeant), Thrapston Town 0.

Postponed: Irchester v Bourne Town.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: Debenham LC 2, Wisbech St Mary 2.

Postponed: Framlingham Town v March Town United.