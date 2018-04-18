ROUND-UP: Pinchbeck are the Division One champions, Wisbech bounce back in Premier Division title race

Pinchbeck United clinched the United Counties Division One title last night (April 17).

The South Lincs side sealed promotion in their first season at this level at the weekend and required a point from their trip to Thrapston to seal top spot.

Goals from Ollie Maltby and Tom Sargeant gave them a 2-0 lead at the break against a home side reduced to 10 men, but Thrapston hit back to claim a draw in the second-half.

Wisbech Town pushed themselves back into the thick of the Premier Division title race with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Leicester Nirvana. Josh Ford grabbed the only goal of the game 17 minutes from time as the Fenmen moved back into second place, three points behind Yaxley who have played a game more.

The top two were boosted by Newport Pagnell’s 1-1 draw at Rothwell Corinthians. Pagnell are level on points with Wisbech, but with an inferior goal difference. Both clubs have five games remaining. Holbeach United also have 80 points in third, but have just four games to go.

Yaxley are back in action at Eynesbury tomorrow (April 19).

It’s back-to-back defeats for March Town United in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League after a 3-1 reverse at third-placed Framlingham last night.

Spalding United seek a fourth straight away win in Division One South of the Evo Stik League at Carlton this evening when Blackstones host Harrowby United in Division One of the United Counties League.

RESULTS

Tuesday, April 17

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Leicester Nirvana 0, Wisbech Town 1 (Ford).

Division One: Potton United 3, Huntingdon Town 0; Thrapston Town 2, Pinchbeck United 2 (Maltby, Sargeant).

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Framlingham Town 3, March Town United 1.

FIXTURES

Wednesday. April 18

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Carlton Town v Spalding Utd.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Blackstones v Harrowby United.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Woodbridge Town v Wisbech St Mary.