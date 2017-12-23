ROUND-UP: Peterborough Sports in big trouble after late heartbreak, Spalding slide continues, Stamford held

Peterborough Sports are now just three points off the bottom of Division One South of the Evo Stik League after a heartbreaking 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Lincoln United today (December 23).
Sports led 2-1 going into injury time at PSL, but Lincoln substitutes Ryan Oliver and Jack Wightwick both scored to give the visitors an unlikely three points.
Bottom club Romulus were 2-0 winners at Market Drayton Town to move to within a win of 19th-placed Sports.
Lincoln had taken the lead with a soft goal 10 minutes into the second-half, but two goals in six minutes from Adrian Mizia and Mark Jones had put Sports 2-1 up with 20 minutes to go. It was a debut goal for substitute Mizia before Jones headed home Ashley Robinson’s long throw in front of a crowd of 156.
Sports are at Spalding United on Boxing Day and could fancy their chances as the Tulips are in freefall. They went down 3-1 at in-form Corby Town to make it eight defeats in a row, and this after Ben Davisoon had shot them in front in the 12th minute.
Stamford AFC dropped out of the play-off places after failing to hold onto a half-time lead courtesy of Brad Wells’ goal. Hosts Carlton equalised early in the second half and that’s how it stayed as the Daniels dropped two places to seventh ahead of a cracking home game against second-placed Corby on Boxing Day when their unbeaten home record will come under threat.
RESULTS
Saturday December 23
EVO-STIK LEAGUE
Division One South: Carlton Town 1, Stamford 1 (Wells); Corby Town 3, Spalding Utd 1 (Davison); Peterborough Sports 2 (Mizia, M. Jones), Lincoln Utd 3.
FIXTURES
Tuesday, December 26
EVO-STIK LEAGUE
Division One South: Spalding Utd v Peterborough Sports (3pm), Stamford v Corby Town (1pm).