ROUND-UP: Peterborough Sports are safe after big win, Stamford pocket another point after penalty save, Holbeach hit double figures

Peterborough Sports have sealed safety in Division One South of the Evo Stik League with five games to spare.

It’s a fine achievement for the city side in their first season at this level.

Lewis Hilliard (blue, partially hidden) scored twice for Peterborough Sports at Kidsgrove.

Sports flirted with relegation for a lot of the campaign, but a 5-2 win at Kidsgrove Athletic last night (April 11) stretched an unbeaten run to four matches (three wins), all of them played away from home.

Jordan Macleod and Mark Jones scored early last night before the hosts pulled a goal back, but two goals from Lewis Hilliard and another from Jones ensured an emphatic final scoreline.

Stamford AFC maintained their grip on a play-off place with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Corby Town.

The Daniels conceded an 83rd minute equaliser, but were grateful to goalkeeper Dan Haystead for saving an earlier penalty.

Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson had fired Stamford ahead in the 11th minute.

Spalding United are due at Gresley tonight (April 12). The Tulips still need a point to be sure of avoiding the drop.

Holbeach United moved into third place in the United Counties Premier Division with a 10-0 demolition of troubled strugglers Sileby Rangers at Carter’s Park.

Central defender Joe Braithwaite bagged a hat-trick with Mitch Griffiths (2), Lewis Leckie, Charley Sanders, George Zuerner, Danny Barker and Nick Jackson also on target. The Tigers have now scored 14 goals in their last three top-flight matches.

Holbeach are third six points behind leaders Yaxley with a game in hand. They are level on points with second-placed Wisbech who have played two games fewer with the teams scheduled to meet at Carter’s Park on Wednesday, April 25.

Wisbech have a huge game at home to fourth-placed Newport Pagnell on Saturday (April 14). Pagnell are a point behind the Fenman having played the same number of games.

RESULTS

Wednesday, April 11

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Corby 1, Stamford AFC 1 (Fortnam-Tomlinson); Kidsgrove Athletic 2, Peterborough Sports 5 (M. Jones, 2, Hilliard 2, Macleod).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United 10 (Braithwaite 3, Griffiths 2m Sanders, Zuerner, Barker, Jackson), Sileby Rangers 0.

FIXTURES

Thursday, April 12

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Gresley v Spalding United.