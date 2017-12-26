ROUND-UP: Perfect day for Fenmen who tame Tigers, Cotton picks up a point for Cuckoos, Porter carries Stones to a point in Bourne derby, March are Pepp(er)ed up

What a Boxing Day it turned out to be for Wisbech Town.

Not only did the second-placed Fenmen hammer title rivals Holbeach United 4-0 at the Fenland Stadium, but leaders Newport Pagnell were suprisingly beaten 3-0 at home by Cogenhoe to cut the gap between the top two to six points, and Wisbech have a game in hand.

Jon Fairweather scored for Wisbech against Holbeach.

Wisbech flew out of the traps to take a 2-0 lead inside 18 minutes through Alex Beck and Jon Fairweather and two second half goals from Michael Frew capped a polished performance from the former Peterborough United youth team player.

Holbeach were virtually out of the game inside 20 minutes as Stacy Cartwright picked up a rather silly red card for kicking out at Frew when it was already 2-0.

Wisbech have now lost just once in 22 competitive matches, a run stretching back to September 5 when Gary Setchell was appointed manager.

Holbeach drop to third place, while Yaxley are seventh after a 1-1 home draw with Eynesbury. Dan Cotton grabbed the equaliser for the Cuckoos late in the first half.

Dan Cotton scored for Yaxley at Eynesbury.

Deeping Rangers will look to climb the table with a home win over Peterborough Northern Star tomorrow (December 27).

The Division One derby at Bourne finished 2-2 after visitors Blackstones claimed an equaliser midway through the second half courtesy of a Ben Porter lob.

Danny Barker had fired Stones in front in the first half, but Adam Rothery equalised and Gav Cooke shot Bourne in front before the break from the penalty spot.

Stones have dropped to seventh place while Bourne sit 13th.

Leaders Pinchbeck saw their lead cut to seven points today, but they can extend it again with a positive result at Harrowby tomorrow.

Luke Pepper was the star of March Town United’s 2-1 win over Wisbech St Mary in their Eastern Counties Division One derby.

Pepper scored a second-half equaliser and then set up Ben Matthews’ winning goal. Ex-Posh youth team player Jack Friend had opened the scoring for Wisbech St Mary, but the visitors had two men sent off, one either side of Pepper’s goal.

March are 15th and Wisbech 19th in a 21-team division.

RESULTS

Tuesday, December 26

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Yaxley 1 (Cotton), Eynesbury Rovers 1; Wisbech Town 4 (Frew 2, Beck, Fairweather), Holbeach United 0.

Division One: Bourne Town 2 (Rothery, Cooke), Blackstones 2 (Barker, Porter).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United 2 (Pepper, Matthews), Wisbech St Mary 1.

FIXTURES

Wednesday, December 27

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Harrowby United v Pinchbeck United.