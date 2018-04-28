ROUND-UP: It’s now a two-team shootout between Yaxley and Wisbech for the Premier Division title as 10-man Tigers effectively knock Newport Pagnell out of the running

And then there were two.....

The United Counties Premier Division title battle is now a two-team shootout after Newport Pagnell’s challenge was, in all probability, ended by Holbeach United today (April 28).

Phil Stebbing scored for Yaxley against Leicester Nirvana.

While top two Yaxley and Wisbech were enjoying big wins, 10-man Holbeach beat Pagnell 2-1 at Carter’s Park thanks to a late goal from Mitch Griffiths. Tigers’ Charley Saunders had earlier scored and been sent off for violent conduct in the first 15 minutes of the match.

Yaxley thumped Leicester Nirvana 5-1 at In2itive Park and lead Wisbech, 6-0 winners at home to Oadby, by a point having played a game more.

Yaxley, who have a far superior goal difference, finish their league season at Kirby Muxloe on Tuesday (May 1) when Wisbech make the long haul to Daventry. The Fenmen then host Daventry on May 5. Pagnell are at Cogenhoe on Tuesday before travelling to Peterborough Northern Star next weekend, but a win for Yaxley or Wisbech would end their hopes. Two wins for Wisbech would ensure they finish first.

Dan Cotton’s hat-tricked proved decisive for Yaxley against a team they will face in the UCL Cup Final at Raunds on May 7. Nirvana equalised an early Dalton Bettles goal before falling away. Phil Stebbing also scored for the Cuckoos.

Josh Ford bagged a hat-trick for Wisbech against lowly Oadby. Alex Beck (2) and Jonno Fairweather also netted.

Josh Rosser claimed his first goal for Peterborough Northern Star first team in a 2-0 success at Kirby Muxloe. Jake Sansby was also on target.

It’s 27 unbeaten games in a row for Division One champions Pinchbeck United as they came from a goal behind to win 2-1 at Lutterworth Athletic.

Jones De Sousa grabbed a hat-trick in Blackstones’ 4-1 home win over Buckingham Town, but Bourne went down to a last-minute strike from Rushden & Higham United after Jezz Goldson-Williams had opened the scoring for the Wakes.

March Town United have lost four in a row in Thurlow Nunn Division One. They lost 3-1 at home to Diss despite Casey Logan’s penalty putting them in front.

RESULTS

Saturday, April 28

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach 2 (Saunders, Griffiths), Newport Pagnell Town 1; Kirby Muxloe 0, Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Rosser, Sansby); Wisbech Town 6 (Ford 3, Beck 2, Fairweather) , Oadby Town 0; Yaxley 5 (Cotton 3, Stebbing, Bettles), Leicester Nirvana 1.

Postponed: Cogenhoe v Deeping Rangers

Division One: Blackstones 4 (De Sousa 3, Clarke), Buckingham Town 1; Bourne Town 1 (Goldson-Williams), Rushden and Higham United 2; Huntingdon Town 7, Melton Town 0; Lutterworth Town 1, Pinchbeck United 2.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United 1, Diss Town 3.

Postponed: Wisbech St Mary v Debenham LC.