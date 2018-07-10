ROUND-UP: It’s a breeze for Stamford in County Cup tie, prestige Posh friendly for Peterborough Sports, Pinchbeck enjoy a gr-eight friendly win

Have your say

Stamford AFC breezed into the second round of the Lincs Senior Cup last night (July 9).

The Daniels received a big helping hand from opponents Grantham Town. The visitors contributed two own goals to Stamford’s 4-1 win at the Zeeco Stadium.

Taron Hare opened the scoring in the early stages before a Grantham defender made it 2-0 before the break. Own goal number two arrived in the second half before Jon Challinor made it 4-0.

Grantham pulled a goal back late on, but it’s Stamford who go through to face holders Gainsborough Trinity in the second round.

United Counties Division One newcomers Pinchbeck United thrashed Peterborough Premier Division side Thorney 8-0 in a friendly last night.

Hotshot Ollie Maltby scored four times with Jordan Nuttell (2), Ash Murrell and Fraser Bayliss also on target.

Peterborough Sports host Peterborough United in a presitige friendly tonight (July 10, 7.30pm).