ROUND-UP: Huge game at Holbeach United as title challengers Wisbech are in town, Deeping stroll to derby success, Peterborough Sports have honour in defeat, Spalding smashed in Sheffield

There’s a huge game in the United Counties Premier Division tonight (April 25) when second-placed Wisbech Town visit fourth-placed Holbeach United.

A win for Wisbech would see them close the gap on leaders Yaxley to a point and the Fenmen would have a game in hand. Holbeach’s own title challenge probably ended with defeat at Eynesbury at the weekend, but they will still have a huge say in who finishes top as they also host third-placed Newport Pagnell on Saturday (April 28).

Craig Rook (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star in action against Deeping Rangers. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Deeping Rangers eased to a 4-0 win at Peterborough Northern Star in the Premier Division last night (April 24) with goals from Henry Dunn, Scott Coupland, Scott Mooney and former Star defender Johnny Clay.

Division One champions Pinchbeck United were held to a 1-1 draw at Irchester.

Peterborough Sports put up a good fight at promotion-chasing Frickley Athletic in Division One South of the Evo Stik League before succumbing 4-2. Two goals in six minutes from Avelino Vieira and Josh McCammon dragged Sports level with 15 minutes to go before the hosts scored twice in the final seven minutes.

Spalding United were crushed 5-1 at Sheffield FC. Gary King claimed their consolation goal.

RESULTS

Tuesday, April 24

EVO STIK LEAGUE Division One South: Frickley 4, Peterborough Spirts 2 (Vieira, McCammon); Sheffield FC 5, Spalding United 1 (King).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star 0, Deeping Rangers 4 (Clay, Coupland, Mooney, Dunn).

Division One: Irchester 1, Pinchbeck United 1 (Sergeant).

FIXTURES

Wednesday, April 25

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach Utd v Wisbech Town.

Division One: Rushden & Higham v Bourne Town.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Wisbech St Mary v Framlingham.