ROUND-UP: Furnell fumes at costly refereeing decision in the big game

Yaxley manager Andrew Furnell was raging over a late refereeing decision as his side lost their top-of-the-table United Counties Premier Division match at Wisbech Town last night (February 10).

The Fenmen were leading 1-0 10 minutes from time when a shot from Yaxley striker Phil Stebbing appeared to be punched off the goal-line by a home defender, an incident the match officials failed to acknowledge.

Michael Frew (red, centre) scored the only goal of the game for Wisbech against Yaxley.

“It was so obvious my mate in Australia and the man in the moon saw it,” Furnell fumed. “How the officials missed it is beyond me.

“Don’t get me wrong Wisbech deserved to win. The pitch was barely playable, but they played the conditions better than us. They are a strong side, but you don’t always get what you deserve in football and we were denied our chance to win by a poor decision.

“We could have been level and they would have been down to 10 men. We could easily have gone on to win.”

A solitary goal from Michael Frew eight minutes before the break was enough to settle a game between two teams who had scored 192 top-flight goals between them.

The Fenmen are now within a point of the Cuckoos and they have three matches in hand.

Wisbech have another huge game this Saturday (February 17) when visiting Newport Pagnell. Pagnell are a point behind Wisbech having played the same number of matches.

Spalding United’s match at Sheffield FC in Division One South of the Evo Stik League last night was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Peterborough Sports are due at Kidsgrove Athletic in the same competition tonight (February 14).