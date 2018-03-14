ROUND-UP: Frustrating night for Peterborough Sports, Holbeach back in the title race

Peterborough Sports suffered a frustrating night (March 13) as they failed in their bid to move clear of the relegation dogfight in Division One South of the Evo Stik League.

Sports, who were seeking a fifth straight home win, went down 2-1 to Loughborough Dynamo at PSL in front of their lowest league gate of the season of 108. The city club also expeienced two floodlight failures which caused delays.

Loughborough led after just four minutes following a poor piece of defending and it was 2-0 to the visitors early in the second half. In between the two goals Sports missed a host of chances to equalise.

Jordan Macleod did pull a goal back in the 73rd minute after a fine pass from Josh Moreman, but Sports couldn’t grab an equaliser with Mark Jones missing a great headed chance late on.

Sports remain 16th, six places and six points clear of the sole relegation slot, but they have played more games than every team below them.

Spalding United were 2-0 down at home to high-flying Frickley Athletic when the match was abandoned 10 minutes from time because of a neck injury to young Tulips player Jonny Lockie.

Holbeach United planted themselves firmly back in the United Counties Premier Division title race woth a resounding 4-0 win at Peterborough Northern Star.

Mitch Griffiths, Stacy Cartwright, William Bird and George Zuerner scored for the Tigers who are fourth, six points behind leaders Yaxley, but with three games in hand.

Yaxley’s Hunts Senior Cup semi-final at Eynesbury was postponed because of an unfit pitch.

RESULTS

Tuesday, March 13

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Peterborough Sports 1 (Macleod), Loughborough Dynamo 2; Spalding United 0, Frickley Athletic 2 (abandoned 80 mins, player injury).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star 0, Holbeach United 4 (Griffiths, Cartwright, Bird, Zuerner).